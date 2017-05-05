Traffic ban on special lanes in Baku city comes into force

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ A traffic ban on special lanes in Baku due to the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games comes into force on May 5.

Report informs, restrictions will be valid until May 25.

Only vehicles intended for the Games will be allowed to use the lanes.

Strips will be monitored for 24 hours. From May 1 to 25, other vehicles will not be allowed to use those lanes. Violators will be fined 40 AZN. Baku city Main Traffic Police Department will monitor the lanes for 24 hours.

Lanes stretch from Ziya Bunyadov Avenue to Athletes village, starting at Baku Ring Road, Baku Shooting Center to Salyan highway, covering Bibiheybat road 1, Bibiheybat road 2, Neftchilar Avenue, Gara Garayev Avenue (entire road), Ataturk Avenue, Fatali Khan Khoyski Avenue, Vagif Avenue, Hanifa Alasgarov Street, Tbilisi Avenue, Abdulvahab Salamzade Street and Boyukshor highway.

K.Aliyev noted that entry of vehicles from regions until May 25 will be restricted.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12-22.