Tomas Bach: Rio Olympics 2016 will be truly spectacular

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the political and economic crisis currently faced by Brazil the Rio Games will be a spectacular success, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach predicted.

Report informs, speaking at the SportAccord convention in Laussane Bach was emphatic in his conviction everything would come together.

“We know the current economic and political situation in Brazil will continue to make the final preparations challenging,” he admitted.

“I remain convinced that the Olympic Games Rio 2016 will be truly spectacular,” he said, offering two reasons for his position.

“The Olympic Games enjoy the strong public support of the Brazilian people. Secondly, the organisers can count on the solidarity of the Olympic family and the sporting world.”