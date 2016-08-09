 Top
    Close photo mode

    Today 6 Azerbaijani athletes will compete at Rio 2016

    Three Azerbaijani boxers will join competition

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ 6 Azerbaijani athletes will compete on the 4th day of Rio 2016.

    Report informs, 3 boxers will join the competition.

    Firstly, Olga Senyuk will compete at women's individual archery. Her rival at 1/32 finals will be China's Cao Hui. The contest will start at 23:57 Baku time.

    Then, Alexander Alexandrov and Boris Yotov will join the semi-final at men's rowing, which will begin at 17:30.

    Last contest will be held among boxers. First, Kamran Shahsuvarli, 75 kg, will fight at 1/16 finals against China's Minggang Zhao. The bout will be held at 19:15.

    Second bout of 1/16 finals will be held between Albert Salimov and Mauritius's Merven Clair at 60 kg weight category at 00:45.

    The last fight of the day will be between Mahammadrasul Majidov and Moroccan Mohammed Arjaoui at +91 kg weight categry at 02:00. The bout will take place at 1/16 finals.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi