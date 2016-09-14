Today 6 Azerbaijani athletes to compete at Rio 2016 Paralympics

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today another 6 Azerbaijani athletes will compete in Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Report informs, Dmitri Saley and Raman Saley will compete in 100m backstroke.

The competition will start at 17:09 pm Baku time. If the brothers qualify for the finals, they will fight at 01:34 am for medals.

Yelena Taranova will try to win a medal at 50m rifle prone. The competition will begin at 19:00 pm, while the finals at 21:45 pm.

Elmir Jabrayilov will try to be speediest at 100m men's run. If the Paralympian qualifies for the finals, he will take part in the race on September 16 at 01:10 am. Another athlete Huseyn Hasanov will participate at long jump races. The races will start at 01:23 am.

Elshan Huseynov will try to win at powerlifting competition, which will start at 17:00 pm. The finals will begin at 23:00 pm.

Notably, so far, Azerbaijan has won 8 medals (1 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze) at the Paralympics.