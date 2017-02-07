Tickets of 4th Islamic Games will be put on sale in March

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be up for sale on March 19.

Report was informed in Media and Public Relations Department of Operation Committee, over 500 thousand tickets for competitions of 20 sport types will be provided for sale. Sport-lovers may buy tickets from web site - https://www.baku2017.com and 12 selling points, including, Park Bulvar, Genclik Mall and 28 Mall. 16 ticket points will be installed at sport venues hosting competitions.

Prices of tickets for total 190 sport sessions will change between 2-5 manats. Children under 16 years will be allowed to watch competitions at 13 sport arenas for free. 2-16-year-old kids will buy tickets for sessions at Heydar Aliyev Arena, National Gymnastics Arena and Tofig Bahramov Stadium for 1 manat. They will be allowed to watch other competitions for free.

Tickets for opening ceremony at Baku Olympic Stadium will cost within range 20-200 manats. Prices for closing ceremony tickets will cost twice as low at 10-100 AZN.