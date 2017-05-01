Tickets for all Azerbaijan’s group matches in Baku 2017 have sold out

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The tickets for all Azerbaijan’s group matches in the Baku 2017 football tournament have sold out.

Report was informed in the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games press service.

For those wanting to watch international football during the Games, there are still some tickets left for other matches in the group stages of the competition, which include Turkey, Cameroon, Algeria and Saudi Arabia, as well as the semi-finals, bronze medal match and Final. The Baku 2017 football tournament starts on 8 May with group stages being held at the Dalga Arena, AZAL Arena and Bayil Arena.

The demand for tickets to watch the host nation compete at the Games has been high across all sports, with people wanting to show their support and get behind the Azerbaijan national team.

There have also been significant levels of interest from people wanting to be part of the Opening Ceremony on 12 May at the Baku Olympic Stadium, with Category D tickets now sold out. There is still limited availability for Category A, B and C tickets.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games will feature athletes from every one of the ISSF’s 57 member nations, who are based across four continents. Athletes will compete in 20 sports, across 270 medal events, including football, athletics, gymnastics, wrestling and boxing.