The only Russian athlete allowed to compete at Games

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The only Russian athlete was allowed to compete at Rio 2016. Darya Klishina was given special dispensation to take part after her clean doping record was established in the United States.

Report informs citing Interfax, the long jumper, 25 was banned from entering athletes to the Olympics because of “state-sponsored” doping. But Klishina has also been suspended from action after the IAAF received new information in her case. The decision allegedly was based on additional findings of the McLaren investigation into doping allegations”.

Klishina has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. She said in a statement: “I am a clean athlete and have proved that already many times and beyond any doubt.

“Based in the US for three years now, I have been almost exclusively tested outside of the anti-doping system in question.

I am falling victim to those who created a system of manipulating our beautiful sport and is guilty of using it for political purposes. I will take every possible effort to protect my clean image as an athlete."