​The most titled athlete in Olympic history to retire after Rio 2016

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The most titled athlete in Olympic history, an American swimmer Michael Phelps intends to retire after the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Report informs citing Tass, this was stated by the swimmer himself to reporters at a press conference.

"It was a fantastic week, an amazing way to end my career - said Phelps -. Today was my last race in the 200 meters. It is so strange to think that 20 years ago, I learned to swim, and will stop competing in next 48 hours. It's crazy to think about some of these things, but at the same time it's very good, because I was always able to do what I wanted. "

Phelps participated in five Olympic Games. Totally he won 26 medals (22 gold, two silver and a bronze) at the Olympic Games in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

On the sixth day of competition of the Games in Rio de Janeiro, 31-year-old Phelps became a 22-fold Olympic champion after he won the 200m medley. This victory allowed Phelps to beat a record which was set more than two thousand years ago by the Greek runner Leonidas of Rhodes.