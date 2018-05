Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tasks in which Azerbaijan-born athlete Ramil Guliyev will be representing Turkey in 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro are disclosed. Report informs, 26-year-old sprinter will compete for 3 medals.

He will run 100 meters and 200 meters and take part in 4x100 meters relay races.

Notably, Turkey will be represented by 103 athletes in "Rio 2016". 31 of them will compete in athletics.