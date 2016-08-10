 Top
    Stones thrown at Olympic press bus in Rio

    Local authorities have started investigating the incident

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ A bus carrying journalists between Olympic venues in Rio de Janeiro has had two windows smashed, after stones were thrown at it on Tuesday evening.

    There was initial alarm when it was thought the damage was caused by gunfire.

    Report informs citing the BBC a few of the dozen people on board suffered minor cuts.

    The bus was travelling between the Deodoro hockey venue and the main press centre at Barra da Tijuca.

    A police escort quickly arrived and accompanied the bus back to the press centre.

    According to the International Olympic Committee, the local authorities have started investigating the incident.

