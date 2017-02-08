Star athletes and ambassadors of Islamic Games named - LIST

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Star athletes and ambassadors of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku announced.

Report informs, Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee brought them together.

Star ambassadors are Tunzala Aghayeva, actors Rafael Isgandarov and Joshgun Rahimov, philanthropist and television presenter Haji Nuran and winner of "Mugham Contest-2011" Miralam Miralamov.

Athlete ambassadors list of Azerbaijan include Rasul Chunayev (Greco-Roman wrestling), Rustam Orujov (judo), Rafael Agayev (karate), Haji Aliyev (wrestling), Ilham Zekiyev (para judo), Radik Isayev (taekwondo), Kamran Shahsuvarly (boxing), Farida Azizova (taekwondo), Ilaha Gasimova (karate), Ruslan Abishov (football), Leyla Javadova (boxing), Elmar Gasimov (judo), Nazim Babayev (athletics) and Aynur Rzayeva (boxing).

The presentation ceremony took place within "Grassroots" program. Along with new athletes, foreign athletes also joined the program. Approved number is 16.