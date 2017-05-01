Some people will enjoy free public transport in IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku

© Bna.az

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Persons (volunteers, work force, media representatives and others) accredited by Azerbaijan Operation Committee of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be provided with right to use public transport for free in May 1-30.

Report was informed by Baku Transport Agency (BTA).

“Samples of accreditation cards for Islamic Solidarity Games have been provided to carriers, special meetings with carriers have been held to provide necessary instructions. BTD recommends to accredited persons to wear their badges openly while getting into passenger buses. Transport Operation Center including employees of proper public agencies and Operation Committee has been established in Center for Intellectual Traffic Management. Centralized management of the traffic during 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be carried out here”, BTA says.