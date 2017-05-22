Solemn closing ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Baku - UPDATED

© Report.az

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the closing ceremony of the IV Islamic Solidarity Games "Baku 2017" the passage of athletes took place.



The world and European champion in judo Elkhan Mammadov became the standard bearer of the Azerbaijani team, Report informs.



Then the ceremony continued with fireworks and an art program.



At the closing ceremony, Chairperson of the Organization Committee of Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games Mehriban Aliyeva made a speech.

Having greeted the spectators and sportsmen, M.Aliyeva stated that having conducted these games "Azerbaijan once again achieved a historic victory": "During recent 10 days, the sportsmen of the Islamic world came together in a magnificent celebration of sport, friendship and unity. It was really amazing to observe their dedication. Their performances were very exciting."



M. Aliyeva declared the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku closed.



Then the Secretary General of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Nassar made a speech.

It was announced that the next Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Istanbul in 2021.



The flag of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation was handed to Turkey.





Notably, 54 countries took part in Baku 2017.

Azerbaijan has won these Games with 75 gold, 50 silver and 37 bronze medals.

Turkey grabbed 195 medals, including 71 gold, 67 silver and 57 bronze medals and became the first for number of the medals.

