Slipway for water sports at Olympic Games collapsed

Baku 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Slipway, designed for competitions in sailing sports at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, partially collapsed, Report informs citing the BBC.

A spokesman for the organizing committee of the Games-2016, Philip Wilkinson hastened to declare that the collapse of the construction was due high waves and storm, came to Rio on Saturday.

According to Wilkinson, the contractor said temporary structure in the coastal area of sports Marina da Gloria will be completely renovated in four days.

The competitions in the sailing events at the Olympic Games begin on August 8. The opening ceremony of the Games will be held on 5 August.

The quality of construction of sports facilities in Rio has been criticized since April, when bike path raised above the ground level collapsed. As a result two people killed.