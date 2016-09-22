Senior coach of Dagestan national team: Russia didn't support Radik Isayev and Patimat Abakarova

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Radik Isayev, who won Azerbaijan's gold medal of Rio 2016 is the first and only taekwondo fighter in the CIS countries, winning first place of the Olympiad.

Report informs, Senior coach of Dagestan national taekwondo team Magomed Abdullaev told to RIA Dagestan.

He spoke about successes of Azerbaijani representatives, Dagestani Radik Isayev and Patimat Abakarova at Rio 2016: 'It is impossible not to name Isayev's and Abakarova's matches perfect. One of them won gold medal, the other bronze. Our taekwondo fighters are one of the bests in the world. They defeated many Olympic champions and famous athletes'.

According to M.Abdullaev, cause of the success at the Olympic Games is the condition created in Azerbaijan: 'Radik and Patimat were welcomed as heroes in Azerbaijan. This country has supported them throughout the whole Olympics and believed in their victory. Now Russia envies Radik and Patimat, regrets leave of such athletes. Russian coaches neither seriously approached nor supported them. They left the country and were able to prove themselves. There is no Olympic champion in taekwondo in Russia, but Azerbaijan has. Radik Isyave is only Olympic champion in the CIS'.

Notably, Dagestan will host welcoming ceremony of Rio 2016 winners and medalist on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Physical Culture and Sports Ministry.