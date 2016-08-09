Rustam Orujov wins silver medal at Rio 2016

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judoka Rustam Orujov won silver medal losing at Rio 2016 finals.

Report informs, the athlete fighting at 73 kg weight category lost to Japan's Ono Shohei at finals.

The 25-year-old athlete joined the fight at 1/16 finals. He beat Kazakhstan's Didar Khamza on penalty points. In the next stage, his rival was Jake Bensted (Australia). This time, R.Orujov won by ippon in 3 minutes 3 seconds.

At 1/4 finals, he fought against Miklós Ungvári (Hungary). Orujov won by waza-ari point. At semi-finals, Rustam Orujov defeated Sagi Muki of Israel by 1 Yuka points and qualified for the finals.