Rustam Orujov: Main target is Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Silver medalist in 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro Olympic Rustam Orujov spoke about his preparations for Islamic Solidarity Games and European Championship.

Report informs, in an interview with the Baku-2017 official website, 26-year-old athlete said that his main goal is to perform better in Islamiada. According to R. Orujov, he is preparing seriously for the Islamiada in Baku: "We work without break. We are also preparing for European Championship which is before Islamiada. However, the main goal is the Islamic Solidarity Games. I believe that it would be good".

R. Orujov said that he enjoys training: "Of course, we get tired, but it's my job. When i don't train for 3-5 days I can't stay at home. I want to train. Training every day must be the goal number one. Then comes the patience and strength. " Fighter said he follows sports news on the internet, reads newspapers and magazines. R. Orujov said he loves kebabs, Stuffed vine leaves and his favourite drink is coffee.

Notably, European Championship will be held in Warsaw, Poland on April 20 - 23.