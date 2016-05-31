Russian two time olympic champion refuses to compete at Rio 2016

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian two time olympic champion, freestyle wrestler Viktor Lebedev refuses to compete at Rio 2016 in August. Report informs, he decided not to take part at the Olympic Games in Brasil after the conflict that has occurred in the country championship.

A conflict between wrestlers after a bout in the Russian city of Yakutsk led to a mass fight that needed riot police to break it up.

The conflict happened after the 55kg weight class Freestyle Wrestling bout between Ismail Musukayev, representing Dagestan, and Yakutsk native Viktor Lebedev.

Tensions were running high as victory would give the winner a chance to represent Russia at the Rio Olympics in August.

After referees gave the win to the local wrestler, Musukayev expressed anger at his opponent by pushing him instead of offering a traditional handshake.

The situation was quickly fueled by other members of the wrestling team who jumped to the mats in order to protect their teammates.