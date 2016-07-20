Russian national team for Olympic Games 2016 approved

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Olympic Committee has approved the composition of the national team that will participate in the Olympic Games 2016 in Brazil.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti this is stated on the official website of the ROC.

According to the decision of the Executive Committee, the delegation will include 387 athletes, who will represent in 30 sports, including 68 field athletes. The final composition in the Greco-Roman wrestling will be defined on July 22.

2016 Olympic Games will be held in Brazil from 5 to 21 August.