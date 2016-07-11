Russia's Maria Sharapova will miss Rio Olympics

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Maria Sharapova will miss next month's Rio Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday decided to defer its decision on the Russian multiple grand slam champion's appeal against a two-year doping ban until September.

Report informs, parties needed more time for preparations.

Also, conflicts arose during drawing up the table. The decision on Sharapova's case will be issued by September 19. So, Russian tennis player will miss Rio Olympics, to be held on August 5-21 this year.

Notably, Maria Sharapova banned over meldonium drug use.