Rio Olympics flame is lit in Greece

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The countdown to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games has kicked up a notch with the official lighting of the Olympic flame and the Rio 2016 torch, Report informs.

The flame, which will travel through Greece for a week before beginning its full journey to Rio, was lit by the sun in the Temple of Hera in Olympia, as per the ancient tradition.

A large crowd was gathered to witness Greek actress Katerina Lehou use a parabolic mirror and the heat of the midday sun to ignite the flame.

"With huge emotion and energy, we are here today in the Olympia holy land of the Olympic games. The Games start today with the lighting of the flame," Carlos Nuzman, president of the Rio 2016 organising committee, said.

"It's our honour to lead this dream - the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The first in our country, the first in South America, the first in a different region of the world.

"You'll remember this moment forever, for centuries."