Rio 2016 opening ceremony starts

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Rio 2016 opening ceremony has officially starts tonight.

Report informs, the opening ceremony will begin at 03:00 am Baku time.

A team of 206 countries and refugees will participate in XXXI Summer Olympics. 11 000 athletes will compete for 306 sets of medals in Brazil. The competitions will be held at Maracana Stadium, Sambadrome Square, JoaoHavelangeOlympic Stadium, Flamengo Park, Rio Convention & Exhibition Center, Mane Garrincha National Stadium, HSBC Arena, Rodrigues de Freitas reservoir, Rio Olympic Arena, Pontal temporary beach side facility, Rio Olympic Velodrome, Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre, Young Arena, Tennis Centre.

The US will be represented in the Olympics with more number of athletes. It will be represented by 550 athletes in Rio de Janeiro. Tuvalu will be represented by a few athletes - 1 athlete. Azerbaijan will be represented by 56 athletes in 18 sports.

Although the official opening tonight, football matches have already started in the Olympics. In addition to the opening ceremony, archery competitions will be held, too. From August 6, other sports competitions will launch.

Athletes competing in road cycling will leave the four years contest first. Mentioned competition will end on August 10. The most short-term competitions will be mountain biking, swimming, trampoline gymnastics and triathlon. This sports competitions will last 2 days. Basketball, boxing, handball and volleyball will last from August 6 until the last day of competitions.

Notably, Rio 2016 will end on August 21.