    Rio-2016 clothes of Azerbaijani Olympians will not be ordered at famous fashion houses

    Clothes will be sewn in Italy

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ European famous fashion houses will not sew clothes for 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games of Azerbaijani delegation.

    Report was told by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Samaya Mammadova.

    According to her, this time clothes will be sewn by one of Italian fashion houses. But they will be of high-quality parade and sports clothes.

    Notably, clothes for 2012 London Summer Olympics have been made in the fashion house, which named after world-renowned designer Ermanno Scervino. 

