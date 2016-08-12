Rio-2016: Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers completed preparations

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Greco-Roman wrestlers who will join competition at XXXI Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro have completed final preparations.

Report informs, under the guidance of head coach Jamshid Kheyrabadi, senior coach Nuraddin Rajabov and the coach Akif Aliyev the team consist of Rovshan Bayramov (59 kg), Rasul Chunayev (66 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg), Saman Tahmasibi (85 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg).

Under the program, on the first day of competition athletes will compete at 59 kg and 75 kg, 85 kg and 130 kg on August 15, a day after the athletes in weight category of 66 kg and 98 kg will face off.

Notably, the competition in Greco-Roman wrestling will be held on August 14-16.