Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Flatwater canoer Valentin Demyanenko, representing Azerbaijan at Rio 2016, has started to compete.

Report informs, at canoe-single 200m qualifying race, the 33-year-old athlete came to finish at 39.749 seconds.

As a result, he was ahead of all its competitors and won the race.

Demyanenko qualified for semifinal according to the regulations, as he ranked at top 5. His next race will start at 17:42 pm.