Rio 2016: Azerbaijan wins one more medal

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Sprint canoer Inna Osypenko-Radomska, representing Azerbaijan at Rio 2016, has competed at the finals.

Report informs, the 34-year-old athlete, competing at canoe-single 200 m, came to finish for 40.401 seconds.

So, Osypenko-Radomska won a bronze medal.

New Zealander Lisa Carrington won gold medal with 38.864 seconds, while Poland's Marta Walczykiewicz silver with 40.279 seconds.

Notably, Inna Osypenko-Radomska has won 5th medal at consecutive 4th Olympics.