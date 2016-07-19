​Representatives of 55 countries are tasked with securing Rio Olympics

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the world's 55 countries will ensure security of the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Report informs, Vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, Nawal El-Moutawakel told to Le Matin.

She said that the security service officers have checked all the people who are involved in the games. This measure was taken to prevent security threats. Data on 400,000 people, including volunteers, journalists and officials was widely analyzed.

250 police officers from 55 countries will assist Brazil's armed forces and law enforcement structures. Intelligence officials of the United States, Belgium and France will help Brazil in prevention of terrorist threats.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 56 athletes in the Rio 2016 on August 5-21.