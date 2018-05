Rasul Chunayev wins a bronze medal of Rio 2016

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Rasul Chunayev won a bronze medal of Rio 2016.

Report informs, the 25-year-old athlete (66 kg) won South Korean Ryu Han-Su by fall.

The match lasted only 2 minutes and 15 seconds. After throwing his rival for several times in par terre, Chunayev won the match 8:0.

66 kg

Bronze medal match - Ryu Han-Su (KOR) - Rasul Chunayev 0:8

1/2 final - Migran Arutyunyan (ARM) - Rasul Chunayev 4:1

1/4 final - Tarek Aziz Benaissa (ALG) - Rasul Chunayev 2:10

1/8 final - Islambek Albiev (RUS) - Rasul Chunayev 2:3

1/16 final - Miguel Martinez Palacio (CUB) - Rasul Chunayev 2:4

Notably, this is Azerbaijan's 2nd bronze medal in Greco-Roman wrestling. So, number of the medals at Rio 2016 has reached 5. Earlier, judokas Rustam Orujov (73 kg) and Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) won silver medals, Greco-Roman wrestler Sabah Shariati (130 kg) and sprint canoer Inna Osypenko-Radomska (canoe-single at 200 m) won bronze medals. Also, boxer Kamran Shahsuvarli (75kg) qualified for semifinal and provided bronze medal at least.