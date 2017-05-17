 Top
    Rafael Aghayev gets invitation from Juventus

    'In near future I will leave for Turin and present my uniform to the club'© Report.az

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani gold medalist in karate at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games Rafael Aghayev has received invitation from Juventus.

    Report informs, 32-year old athlete said that his assistant who lives in Moscow, spoke about him with representative of Italy: “I gave some of my works to my assistant as I don’t speak English. He said to director of Juventus that I am fan of this club. Therefore, club has invited me to Italy. In the near future I will leave for Turin and present my uniform to the club”.

    "When I was 19, I wanted to quit karate and play football. Later, I changed my mind", R. Aghayev added.

    Notably, Rafael Aghayev is 5-time world and 10 times European champion.

