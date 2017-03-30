Qatar NOC: Azerbaijan very well developed country in both infrastructure and social level - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Qatari delegation at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will probably be around 70 people in total with approximately 45 athletes.

Report informs citing the Qatar National Olympic Committee.

According to committee, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will increase the awareness of Islamic countries sports level as well as enhance the relation between the Muslim athletes.

"Azerbaijan is a very well developed country in both infrastructure and social level. Moreover, there is a great interest in sport events and tourism", the NOC says.

The NOC stated that expects to win more medals in weight lifting, shooting, table tennis and athletics.

It also said that Fares Hassouna (WL), Li Ping (TT) have a good chance to gain medals.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12-22.