Azerbaijani President: Victory in Islamic Games has very sound foundation

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ “This is a great historic victory. This victory has a very sound foundation. Our achievement is an evidence of development of Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev told at the meeting with our victorious athletes in “Baku 2017” 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, their coaches and members of Azerbaijani sports community.

Telling that “we are proud of our athletes”, the head of state noted that 4th Islamic Solidarity Games once again showed that purposeful policies, including those in sports field, carried out in Azerbaijan yield its fruits.

President brought to the attention that victories of our athletes in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will accelerate the coming of young people to sport branches: “This eventually serves to the healthiness of Azerbaijani youth and people.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that close work of all sport entities in our country lies at the foundation of our achievements: “Organizing Committee headed by the first lady Mehriban Aliyeva played a special role in conduction of the Games at high level. I highly evaluate the work of the committee. Operation Committee also worked well. The opening and closing ceremonies of Islamic Solidarity Games remembered with their grandiosity. This demonstrated capacity and talent of our country to the whole world. Our victory in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games is another contribution and gift to consolidation of our country’s independence”.