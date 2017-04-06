ISSF President: Preparation for Baku 2017 goes on highest level

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Press conference was held after Baku meeting of Islamic Solidary Sports Federation (ISSF) Executive Committee.

Report informs, Saudi Arabian Prince, President of ISSF and National Olympic Committee of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdul Aziz told that the meeting was productive.

He noted that preparation for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be organized in capital of Azerbaijan goes on highest level. ISSF president noted that Baku has a big experience in this field.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told that they have carried out important activities in Baku during last two days. He noted that he is happy with the decision on organization of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkish city of Istanbul. The minister told that the works related to preparation to Islamic Games to be held in Baku are on the right course. Informing that standard-bearer of Azerbaijani team in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games hasn’t been yet determined, A.Rahimov added that the most worthy candidate will be chosen. He noted that over 100 international and 500 local mass media representatives has been registered for accreditation.

Turkish minister of youth and sport Akif Çağatay Kılıç commented on decision to hold Islamic Games in Istanbul: “Our goal is to ensure an important place for Islamic Solidarity Games among global sport events. We have got necessary support from leadership of our country for this. At present Istanbul is fully ready for Islamic Games. We can host the Games even in 3-4 months. We will upgrade several sport facilities. Several competitions will be organized in our country in coming days”.

Secretary of Baku 2017 Islamic Games Operation Committee Konul Nurullayeva told that sale of tickets goes in normal pace as expected. She noted that the sales will rise on the eve of Games: “Main demand to tickets comes from participant countries”.