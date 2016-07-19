 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order to award the Azerbaijani winner athletes at Olympics and Paralympics

    Each athlete who will win the first place will gain 400,000 AZN, his coach – 200,000 AZN

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order to award Azerbaijani athletes who will win medals at the 31st Summer Olympics and 15th Paralympic Games to be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as well as their coaches, .

    Under the Presidential Order, the amount of rewards for Olympic athletes and their coaches is defined as below: each athlete who will win the first place – 400,000 AZN, his coach – 200,000 AZN; each athlete who will take the second place – 200, 000 AZN, his coach – 100, 000 AZN; each athlete who will take the third place – 100,000 AZN, his coach – 50,000 AZN.

    The amount of rewards for Paralympic athletes and their coaches is defined as below: each athlete who will win the first place – 200,000 AZN, his coach – 100,000 AZN; each athlete who will take the second place – 100, 000 AZN, his coach – 50, 000 AZN; each athlete who will take the third place – 50,000 AZN, his coach – 25,000 AZN.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi