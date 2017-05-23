 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev attends meeting with Azerbaijani athletes who won 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

    President Ilham Aliyev made a speech© President.az

    Baku. 23 May. A meeting has been held with the Azerbaijani athletes, who won the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, their coaches, and representatives of Azerbaijan`s sports community.

    Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady, chairperson of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the ceremony.

    The head of state made a speech at the event.

    Then a footage highlighting memorable moments of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, as well as performance of the Azerbaijani athletes was screened.

