    Postage stamps released in honor of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

    Stamps are devoted to 4 kinds of sports

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azərmarka" LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies issued postage stamps dedicated to the IV Games of Islamic solidarity.

    Report informs citing the ministry, there are 4 kinds of sports - tennis, gymnastics, boxing and football on the stamps.

    The stamps are issued in the Belarusian Printing House with a circulation of 10,000 copies, size of stamps is 40x28 mm.

    The nominal value of postage stamps is AZN 0.5.

