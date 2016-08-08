Portugal's minister robbed in Rio de Janeiro

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Portugal's education minister was robbed in Rio de Janeiro. The incident occurred one day after the first Olympics in South America opened on Friday. He was not harmed.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Police say 2 men stole cash and a mobile phone from Portuguese minister Tiago Brandao Rodrigues near Ipanema beach on Saturday. The Ipanema beachfront is lined with hotels used by foreign tourists. Police arrested one of the robbers soon after the theft.

