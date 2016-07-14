Pele records a song for Rio Olympics 2016

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as 'Pele', on Wednesday posted on his Twitter account that he has composed and recorded the song 'Esperanca' (Hope) for the upcoming Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, slated from August 5 to 21, Report informs citing the Russian RIA Novosti.

"I wrote and recorded a song called 'Esperanca' for the Olympics. I can't wait to share it with you on July 15!," the 75-year-old legend announced.

The tweet came four days after his wedding with Marcia Cibele Aoki, a Brazilian businesswoman of Japanese descent.

Music has always been present in the life of Pele, whom the International Olympic Comittee (IOC) has declared 'Athlete of the Century'.

Pele already has recorded songs with the late Brazilian pop superstar Elis Regina, sang next to the romantic idol Roberto Carlos, composed Christmas songs in the rhythm of samba, participated in one of the productions of musician Sergio Mendes and wrote children's songs.