Pele offered to light Rio 2016 Torch

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Three-time world champion in Brazilian national team, the legendary footballer Pele was invited to light the Rio Olympic Torch at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The opening ceremony of the Games will be held on August 5 at the stadium "Maracana" where Pele in 1969 scored his thousandth goal in his career.

According to the legendary footballer, he was asked to light Olympic Torch personally by the president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, and the head of the organizing committee of the 2016 Olympics, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, but obligations under the sponsorship contracts may prevent it.

I have a contract that I have to perform. But as Brazilian, of course, I would love to do it, "- said 75-year-old Pele.

Notably, Rio Olympic Games 2016 will be held from 5 to 21 August.