​Patimat Abakarova: I am happy to hold the bronze medal of the Olympic Games in my hands

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ "I was expecting to become the first, everybody wants it but the first fight of mine was not successful."

Report informs, this was stated by the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Rio, the Azerbaijani taekwondoist Patimat Abakarova to the press-secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan, Samaya Mammadova.

The athlete added that she did not lost heart after being defeated in the first fight and expected her rival to get to the finals so Abakarova could continue competing in the consolation competitions: "I was very worried and wanted her to get to the finals so I could fight for the bronze. I am happy to hold the bronze medal of the Olympic Games in my hands.

Abakarova noted that she tried her best in the fight for the bronze. She added that the fight was not difficult, but she ‘felt pressure, as this was a battle for an Olympic medal."

Azerbaijani Taekwondoist also wished other athletes who came to compete at the Olympics to win. Abakarova said she would come to cheer on her countrymen.