Rio 2016 organizers refused to host expensive opening ceremony

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Rio de Janeiro Olympics opening ceremony on Friday will break with the recent tradition of large-scale and expensive shows, featuring a low-emissions cauldron and an "analogue" experience, Report informs referring to the Reuters, executive producer Marco Balich said.

With four days to go until the first Games in South America get under way, Balich told Reuters the show at the Maracana stadium was tailored to the current economic conditions in the country.

Brazil is suffering its worst recession since the 1930s with Games organisers struggling for cash and racing to finish venues and infrastructure projects days before the global showpiece event starts.

"It does not have the grandiosity of Beijing, the huge special effects of Athens, the eccentricity and technological skills of London. It is an analogue opening ceremony," Balich said.

The show, expected to cost about half the $42 million spent by London in 2012, is based on the themes of sustainability, the Brazilian smile and "gambiarra", the ability to keep functioning with makeshift fixes.

The Olympics in Rio will be held on 5-21 August.