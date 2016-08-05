Rivals of Azerbaijani rowing athletes in Rio 2016 identifed

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony for rowing held as part of XXXI Summer Olympic Games.

Report informs, opponents of the Azerbaijani duo Alexander Alexandrov - Boris Etov determined.

The duo will come to the starting line in the Double Sculls (M2X) at a distance of 2000 meters at 18:30 Baku time.

They will be at second starting strip.

Rivals of Azerbaijani sportsmen will be Eduardo Rubio Rodriguez - Adrian Oguendo (Cuba), Robert Manson - Christopher Harris (New Zealand), Jonathan Walton - John Collins (UK) and Francesco Fossey - Romano Battisti (Italy).

This qualifying stage will be attended by greatest number of rowers.In each of the other two races there will be 4 duos.

Under the regulations, the rowers, trapped in the qualifying heats in the top three, immediately move into the semi-finals.

The rest will try to get a ticket to the semifinals via a consolation race.

Alexander Alexandrov - Boris Yotov due for the first time at the Olympics will perform together

At the London 2012 Olympics Alexandrov has reached the finals of the competition on the single rowing (M1X) at a distance of 2000 meters and took the 5th place.

Yotov is the silver medalist of Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2014 in Nanjing.

As for rivals, the duo Francesco Fossey and Romano Battisti (Italy) acts together since 2013.

This year they became European champions, silver medalists III stage of the World Cup and bronze medalist of the World Championship.

The duo, that won silver medal and bronze medal at the World Cup Stage I in world championship in 2014, at II stage satisfied with a bronze medal and mount up to the Olympic Games as winner of the 4th place in World Cup.

The duo Robert Manson - Christopher Harris (New Zealand) acts together with the 2015 World Cup, where it won the bronze medal.

This year, at II and III World Cups they won silver and gold medals respectively.

The duo Jonathan Walton - John Collins (Great Britain) in the final of last year's World Cup has reached the finish line after the duo Aleksandrov - Etov, and rose up to the Olympic Games as the owner of the 8 th place.

In regattas of this year, their highest result was a silver medal in III stage of the World Cup.

The highest rate was scored by duo Eduardo Rubio Rodriguez - Adrian Oguendo (Cuba) was at the I World Cup (5th place).