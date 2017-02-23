Kuwait will not participate in Islamiada due to sanctions

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Kuwait national team will not participate in the Games of Islamic solidarity Baku - 2017.

Report informs, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports, Samaya Mammadova has said.

According to her, the reason is sanction imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Kuwait: "IOC suspended the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee to participate in all international competitions. Visit of the Kuwaiti athletes to Azerbaijan is prohibited in accordance with IOC requirements due to the implementation of sports events by the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and sports structures. That is, the information that Azerbaijan has undertaken financial costs of Kuwait during Islamic Solidarity Games is also untrue".

Notably, the IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on 12 - 22 May. While, 54 of the 57 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have approved participation in the games. Kuwait's non-participation means that a maximum of 56 countries can participate in Islamiada.