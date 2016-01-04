Olympic champion Sharif Sharifov qualifies for Rio-2016 1/4 final

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Freestyle wrestler Sharif Sharifov, representing Azerbaijan at Rio-2016, has held his first match.

Report informs, the Olympic champion, 86 kg, has met with China's athlete Bi Shengfeng at 1/8 finals.

The athlete won the match by 10:0 premature victory at the start of the second half.

So, Sharif Sharifov qualified for Rio-2016 1/4 final. At the next round, he will fight against Polish Zbigniew Mateusz Baranowski. The match will start at 18:04 pm.