 Top
    Close photo mode

    Olympic champion Sharif Sharifov qualifies for Rio-2016 1/4 final

    He will fight against Zbigniew Mateusz Baranowski

    Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Freestyle wrestler Sharif Sharifov, representing Azerbaijan at Rio-2016, has held his first match.

    Report informs, the Olympic champion, 86 kg, has met with China's athlete Bi Shengfeng at 1/8 finals.

    The athlete won the match by 10:0 premature victory at the start of the second half.

    So, Sharif Sharifov qualified for Rio-2016 1/4 final. At the next round, he will fight against Polish Zbigniew Mateusz Baranowski. The match will start at 18:04 pm. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi