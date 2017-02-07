Olympic champion removed from Iranian national team

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Kianoush Rostami, winner of Rio 2016 Olympics, has been dropped from Iranian national weightlifting team.

Report informs, the team’s coach Sajjad Anoushiravani stated.

He said that this is due to failing to show up for training sessions. Anoushiravani added that the 26-year-old athlete will not take part in the Asian Championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on April 24-28 and the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku on May 12-22.

Notably, at the Rio 2016 Olympics, he won gold and broke his own total world record when he snatched and clean & jerked for a total of 396kg. The athlete won bronze medal of the London 2012 Summer Olympics.