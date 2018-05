Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Argentine sailor Santiago Lange clinched an extraordinary gold medal a year after losing a part of his lung to cancer.

Report informs, the 54-year-old also became the oldest medalist at the Rio 2016 Olympics as he and partner Cecilia Carranza Saroli won the Nacra 17 mixed category.

Already a two-time bronze medallist in the discontinued Tornado catamaran class, Santiago was the most popular guy in the competition.