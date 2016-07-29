NOC Vice-President: It would be wrong to refuse Olympics because of mosquitoes

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ "In Brazil, there is still a danger of Zika virus. However, now the situation is much better than six months ago. Probably, each of you in the evening feels the presence of mosquitoes. Everyone is recommended to wear long-sleeved shirts."

Report informs, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade said at today’s press conference.

"Ministry of Youth and Sports have specially prepared kits. Moreover, were manufactured devices, neutralizing the mosquitoes’ poison. It would be wrong to refuse Olympics because of mosquitoes", he added.