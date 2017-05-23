NOC Vice-President: Azerbaijan can host Summer Olympics jointly with Turkey

© Report.az

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Baku wasn’t nominated for 2024 Summer Olympic Games. However, it can be nominated for 2028. Of course, this will depend on decision of the President of National Olympic Committee”.

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told reporters.

According to him, Azerbaijan have to meet some requirements of International Olympic Committee: “For example, we have 6,000 seats for water sport competitions, although the requirement is 18,000. Probably, the conditions will be softened in future”.

Vice-President of National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade told that in future several countries will host one Olympic Games: “According to the decision of International Olympic Committee, from now one Olympic Games will be hosted not by one, but several cities. It may happen that Turkey and Azerbaijan host Olympic Games jointly. It is possible that we host one branches, they host the others”.