NOC Turkey: IV Games of Islamic solidarity will allow to build stronger cooperation - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of Turkey at Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games will consist of 609 people including 388 athletes.

Report informs citing the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Turkey.

The NOC noted that they expect medals in such sports as swimming, diving, boxing, football, gymnastics, handball, judo, judo for visually impaired athletes, karate, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, heavy athletics, wrestling, wushu, basketball, water polo.

Turkish National Olympic Committee stressed that the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will allow to establish stronger cooperation and develop relations in the future.

IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12-22.