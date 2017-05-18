NOC: Organization of Islamic Games in Baku proves that Azerbaijan is a sporting country

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Our athletes with their victories wrote their names with gold letters in the history of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade said at the awarding ceremony of Azerbaijani prize-winners in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

"Yesterday we took 9 gold medals, increasing the number of gold medals of Azerbaijan to 50", said Huseynzadeh.

According to him, organization of Islamic Games in Baku is a clear proof that Azerbaijan is a major sports country that is currently in the vanguard of the world's strongest sporting countries.

In turn, lawmaker Hadi Rajabli noted that today Azerbaijan is known in the world as the country that hosts the largest events, including sport events.

"Hosting the Islamic Games, Azerbaijan has given a message to the world that our country is peaceful, hospitable and pays much attention to sport," lawmaker added.

During the event, it was also noted that on May 17, Azerbaijani sportsmen added 9 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals to the treasury. As a result, Azerbaijan has 50 gold, 29 silver and 21 bronze medals.