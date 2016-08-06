 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nine UK kit bags gone missing at Olympic Village in Rio

    The luggage includes kit belonging to Britain’s swimmers

    Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Nine UK  kit bags, containing clothing and equipment from a range of sports, have gone missing at the Olympic Village in Rio, Report informs citing the The Guardian

    The luggage includes kit belonging to Britain’s swimmers, who begin their competition on Saturday.

    British Olympic Association (BOA) said a small number of bags – nine from a total of nearly 3,000 pieces of luggage – are currently unaccounted for.

    Other Olympic teams also repeatedly declared about the loss of things.

    Olympic Games will end on August 21.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi