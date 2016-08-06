Nine UK kit bags gone missing at Olympic Village in Rio

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Nine UK kit bags, containing clothing and equipment from a range of sports, have gone missing at the Olympic Village in Rio, Report informs citing the The Guardian

The luggage includes kit belonging to Britain’s swimmers, who begin their competition on Saturday.

British Olympic Association (BOA) said a small number of bags – nine from a total of nearly 3,000 pieces of luggage – are currently unaccounted for.

Other Olympic teams also repeatedly declared about the loss of things.

Olympic Games will end on August 21.